Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eeva Dorendahl, 4.
Eeva Dorendahl, 4. Contributed: Tweed Police Facebo
News

Mum calls for action on family violence after tragic loss

Liana Turner
by
14th Dec 2018 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EEVA Dorendahl was a "pragmatic" girl with a "radiant smile". After her mum, Michelle, lost her own mother to cancer, Eeva filled the cracks in her grief with "love, joy and wonder".

When Michelle Dorendahl was pregnant with her second child, Eeva lost her life in tragic circumstances that have this week been considered by a coronial inquest.

When she spoke before the inquest, Ms Dorendahl drew on her love for Eeva in highlighting the need for tangible action on family violence.

The inquest is looking at the medical cause of how Eeva, aged four-and-a-half, and her mentally ill father, Gregory Hutchings, died.

Deputy State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan will hand down her findings in March, but the inquest heard police believe Mr Hutchings, 35, took Eeva's life, then his own.

The pair were found in coastal bushland between Pottsville and Hastings Point on January 28, 2014, 17 days after they had disappeared.

"The sheer volume of domestic violence call-outs in Australia shows we all of us need to be doing things differently," Ms Dorendahl said.

"If we learn anything from this week and the preceding five years, I need it to be that we must be prepared to face hard and uncomfortable truths in order to save the lives of children.

"So far this year, 20 children have been murdered in Australia. I need my child's death to provoke change, not attract lip service.

"I need the love I felt and feel for her to result in positive outcomes for other children and families."

Counsel assisting the Crown Peggy Dwyer said the scene which confronted police when the pair were found was "truly tragic".

The matter was set down for further oral submissions on March 1 at Lidcombe in Sydney, before findings are handed down on March 22.

coronial inquest eeva dorendahl greg hutchings
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Maternity system at ‘crisis’ point

    premium_icon Maternity system at ‘crisis’ point

    Parenting Women giving birth in private hospitals has plunged, forcing hospitals to close maternity wards and pushing an extra 27,000 births a year into public hospitals.

    • 15th Dec 2018 6:01 AM
    Crunch time for Class of '18

    premium_icon Crunch time for Class of '18

    News Bundy students ready to find out OP scores

    • 15th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Suncorp reveals Bundy's storm claim hotspot

    premium_icon Suncorp reveals Bundy's storm claim hotspot

    Weather Data show local suburb among state's worst

    • 15th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Accused Bundaberg nightclub rapist on bail

    premium_icon Accused Bundaberg nightclub rapist on bail

    Crime Court hears woman attacked in toilet

    • 15th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners