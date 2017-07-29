Mum busted drink driving after leaving hospital

A MUM worried about her ill former partner was busted drink driving on her way home from visiting him in Bundaberg Hospital.

Jacinta Beinke was fined $350 after pleading guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving in Walkerville at 6.55pm on May 5.

Police said officers stopped her car as she was driving with no headlights on.

There were children with her and she had an alcohol reading of 0.054.

Beinke, 46, told the court the children's father had a severe asthma attack the day before and nearly lost his life, and that the children had been in the ambulance when he was revived.

Her licence was disqualified for four weeks.