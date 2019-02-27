Mum busted dealing drugs to 'support son'

A YOUNG mum who sold marijuana to "friends” in order to support her drug habit and her three-year-old son has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and producing dangerous drugs.

Suzanne Adele Ballin, 20, faced charges of trafficking drugs, and unlawfully producing marijuana at her home between September 2017 and September last year in Bundaberg District Court.

Crown prosecutor Kelly told Judge Tony Moynihan police searched Ballin's house on September 5 last year, finding 16 grams of marijuana, 36 seeds and $120 cash.

The marijuana was packaged in "street level quantities”.

Police also found a ledger notebook which had details of "transactions” and names.

Phone messages revealed two transactions valued at $25.

Ballin admitted to police she bought an ounce of marijuana each week and then sold it, and had been doing so for a year.

Ms Kelly said Ballin would make between $100 to $200 a week, with an estimated profit of $5200 and $10,400 for the year.

"The defendant was adamant she only sold to friends or friends of friends and the sales were to partially fund her own habit and partially to support her young child,” Ms Kelly said.

She was just 19 when she started.

And it was defence barrister Callan Cassidy who argued Ballin's "extreme youth” would allow her time to rehabilitate and turn her life around.

Mr Cassidy said Ballin had a "dysfunctional” childhood and suffered abuse from her mother, left home at 15 and fell pregnant at 16.

"She is concerned the effect incarceration will have on her as a result of her own abandonment issues ... she fears being away from her child,” Mr Cassidy said.

But Judge Moynihan said actions have consequences.

"I'm sure your client realises the precarious position she has put herself in, and her child,” Judge Moynihan said.

Ballin was sentenced to 18 months and six months imprisonment, served concurrently with immediate parole.