Mum blames illegal driving on school pick up

MUM'S ANXIETY: Disqualified driver Johanne Lofgren says she drove when her child had an anxiety attack. Ross Irby

ORDERED off the road for two years by a court, a mum says she only drove when her child had an "anxiety attack" at school.

The mum was already disqualified from driving when an Ipswich court heard she snubbed her nose at the court order and was caught by police out driving.

But Johanne Lofgren says she only drove that afternoon to collect her daughter from school because of the health scare. And there had been no alternative but to drive illegally to get her.

Ipswich police busted her driving as she drove into her driveway at home.

A magistrate accepted that the woman's offence was not done out of simple defiance.

Johanne Theresa Lofgren, 31, from Leichardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when disqualified by a court order at Leichhardt on December 11, last year.

Prosecutor, Sergeant David Caldwell said mobile police saw Lofgren driving a silver coloured Mazda SUV and did a registration check. This revealed the driver to be disqualified for two years from July 13, 2018.

"She says she was aware she was disqualified by the court and she was dropping the kids to school," he said.

"She was honest and forthcoming with police."

Lofgren told magistrate David Shepherd that because she'd lost her licence she was unable to get employment and was on Centrelink benefits.

"I was on my way back from school collecting my daughter as she had an anxiety attack," Lofgren said.

"I didn't feel at the time I had anything else, that or get an ambulance."

Mr Shepherd said Lofgren could have caught a taxi.

"With what funds? I thought it was the only option at the time," she said.

Mr Shepherd said court record shows Lofgren was disqualified in July last year for two years for the same sort of offence.

He accepted Lofgren believed there was some sort of emergency involving her child.

But Mr Shepherd said it still not justify what Lofgren did.

Lofgren was fined $700 - sent to SPER for a payment plan, and disqualified from driving for another two years.