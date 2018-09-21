Mum being choked by ex stabs him with car keys to escape

Jesse Jenkins was jailed for choking his ex in a park with his children present.

A COURT has heard how a woman who had no other way of protecting herself from her out-of-control ex used her car keys to stab him in the stomach to escape his attempts to strangle her.

Jesse William David Jenkins, 32, was arrested on June 3, 2017. He spent three days in custody and was charged with unlawful choking, assault occasioning bodily harm and an aggravated count of contravention of domestic violence. All three crimes are domestic violence offences.

Yesterday Crown Prosecutor Mark Whitbread told the Bundaberg District Court how Jenkins lost control and plummeted into a violent rage after asking his former partner about her love life.

On March 26, 2017, the father-of-three met his ex at a Gin Gin cafe to discuss their children.

The court heard the woman wanted Jenkins to have an ongoing relationship with his children despite the couple's separation.

After moving their conversation to a public park, with their children in tow, Jenkins asked the woman whether she was in a relationship.

Agitated, the dad punched a table and made derogatory comments toward his ex.

As the woman put the children back in the car and got ready to leave, Jenkins punched his car with a closed fist.

He then took hold of his ex's neck with both hands and squeezed tightly.

Calling his actions "absolutely disgraceful", Judge William Everson heard the woman's throat was being grasped so hard that she couldn't breathe.

Jenkins then pushed and pulled the victim and grabbed her arms hard, leaving behind bruises.

Immediately after letting her go, he tried to grab her by the neck again.

But his attempt proved unsuccessful when the woman used her car keys to stab him in the stomach and arm and threatened to kill him.

Despite letting her get in her car and drive away, Jenkins followed close behind.

The woman, who drove directly to the Gin Gin police station, was forced to lock herself and her children inside the car because Jenkins was trying to open the car door.

The 32-year-old has a limited but relevant criminal history, with one similar entry from February 2017 at Biloela.

On this occasion, Jenkins grabbed his ex's face - again while their children were present - and called her derogatory terms.

During the altercation, which resulted in a 15-month probation order, he also threw dog faeces at the woman.

Yesterday Jenkins's defence barrister tried to attribute his violent actions stemmed from a tough upbringing.

"The letter he's provided (to the court) is somewhat unusual in that it seems to provide some kind of explanation as to where this kind of behaviour might be coming from," he said.

It is understood Jenkins was taught during his youth to resolve situations with violence.

But Judge Everson argued it was "one thing to be aggressive when you're threatened by another male, it's another thing when you lash out ... I mean, how was she going to hurt him?" he said.

"If this had been a violent altercation with another male and he has grown up in circumstance where violence was resorted to to protect himself, I'd understand that, but it doesn't justify choking a woman. She wasn't hurting him, she wasn't threatening him, she had her children present."

In response, the defence claimed that, in a situation where Jenkins's ego, manhood and control was being threatened, his reaction, in relation to his upbringing, could be explainable, which "perhaps indicates that there is a problem that can be resolved".

"He's clearly trying to be a controlling man, that's what's going on."

The defence stressed an immediate parole release would be the most suitable penalty - a start contrast to the prosecution, who argued Jenkins should serve about one-third of the overall prison sentence the Judge imposed because the man's children had witnessed the incident.

"All this offending in the presence of children is absolutely disgraceful, and what sort of relationship he thinks he's going to have with his children if he behaves like this is beyond me," Judge Everson said.

He imposed a head sentence of 18 months imprisonment with a parole release date on December 20, 2018.