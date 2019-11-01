Menu
A mother has escaped conviction after backhanding a deputy principal.
Mother backhands principal after entry interview upset

by Marcel Baum
1st Nov 2019 7:00 PM
AN irate parent who "backhanded" a deputy principal has escaped a conviction.

The mother, who the North Lakes News has chosen not to name to protect the identity of her child, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm when she appeared at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on October 31.

The court heard the woman attended an entry interview for her son at Arethusa College in Deception Bay on September 24 and stormed out of the meeting after becoming upset.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shannon Bryce said the school's deputy principal followed the mother out to her car to let her know admittance could not be granted without a completed interview.

After the woman started hitting her steering wheel in frustration the deputy principal walked away.

"The defendant exited her vehicle, started running towards the complainant and said 'you and I have to talk'," said Sgt Bryce.

"The complainant put up her arms to protect herself and the defendant swung her right arm causing the complainant's eye to suffer bruising."

The woman's defence solicitor Brendan Beavon said his client had unrelated criminal history dating to 2006, was deeply remorseful for striking the teacher with a "backhand" and had handed herself in to police after the incident.

"I've been instructed my client is happy to pay her victim compensation," Mr Beavon said.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan said the woman's victim may not be satisfied with compensation but an example had to be set.

"It is a serious offence," Mr Morgan said.

"It will send a message to you and others in the community that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated."

The mother was fined $1000 and ordered to pay her victim $1000 in compensation.

No conviction was recorded.

