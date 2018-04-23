Mum and son left terrified after carjacking at Hinkler

CARJACKING: A woman and her son have been left terrified after they were carjacked in the underground car park at Hinkler Central on Friday.

CARJACKING: A woman and her son have been left terrified after they were carjacked in the underground car park at Hinkler Central on Friday. Mike Knott BUN120215HINKLER1

A MOTHER, son and witnesses have been left terrified after a carjacking at a Bundaberg shopping centre.

On Friday afternoon Steven Daw saw a man screaming at a woman in the underground car at Hinkler Central.

Mr Daw, 50, had just finished shopping with his partner, 49, and 10-year-old son and were about to leave the centre.

They were parked near the travelators at the Kmart end.

They said they heard screaming and yelling coming from a man and woman about 20m away.

At first Mr Daw thought it may have been a domestic and sat tight observing for a second before he realised it was something much more sinister.

"I started to walk over to intervene,” Mr Daw said.

"The woman was screaming trying to get her kid, who was strapped in the back, out of the car.

"All of a sudden the guy jumped in the car and the wheels started screaming as he tried to drive off.”

CARJACKING: Police have warned the public not to approach the 2005 grey-silver Nissan XTrail with registration 332-JGA and to phone Crime Stoppers with information. Contributed

Mr Daw said the four-wheel drive's boot was open when the offender took off.

"After some distance and a couple of corners he stopped, got out to close the boot - that's when I was heading towards him and yelled out at him,” he said.

"I yelled 'Oi!' and he closed the boot and took off.

"A helmet fell out of the car and the woman was still screaming.

"It was just nasty and to happen in broad daylight.”

Mr Daw said said there were children riding scooters around the carpark as the event unfolded and one could have been hit by the erratic driving of the carjacker during vicious attack, which he said happened quickly.

"The man was just sheer brazen and it makes me wonder what else is he capable of,” he said.

"The callous male was fortunate not to have seriously injured or killed someone whilst driving recklessly leaving the underground carpark.

"Just witnessing it was terrifying enough, my son even wanted to sleep in our bed and he only saw it happen.”

Mr Daw said he hopes when the offender is caught he was given a sentence to suit his crime.

"He was obviously on ice or some sort of drug,” he said.

"No more soft sentences for people like this.

CARJACKING: The stolen car was a 2005 grey-silver Nissan XTrail with registration 332-JGA Contributed

"If he is happy carjacking in broad daylight, threatening a mother and young child and endangering others, what else is this deviant willing to do?

"We all have a story but the law needs to come down hard on this guy after what he did.”

The only good thing was that the woman was able to get her child out of the car, Mr Daw said.

"I have heard of stolen cars in Bundaberg but not a carjacking like this,” he said.

"To go and physically confront a mother is not on.

"Every trip to Hinkler now we will be watching over our shoulder.”

A boys bike that was in the car was also stolen.

CARJACKING: A boys bike was also in the vehicle that was stolen. Contributed

Bundaberg police confirmed the carjacking had been reported and advised the public not to approach the car if spotted.

Senior Constable Michael Lederhose said the car was a 2005 grey-silver Nissan XTrail with registration 332-JGA.

"Do not approach the man and contact police immediately,” Snr Const Lederhose said.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

The NewsMail has contacted Hinkler Central.