Mum and son hit back at Hanson's autism claims

A BUNDABERG mother and her autistic son have come forward saying they are disgusted with Pauline Hanson and her views on education.

Terri Lewis said Matthew Swan, 18, was diagnosed with autism when he was five years old and believes he flourished only because he had a mainstream education.

Ms Lewis was advised he wouldn't cope with the "normal” schooling or with "normal” children and she should keep him in a special education unit.

Matthew was in Year 5 when his mother realised he was being held back by the unit and decided to stop him from going.

"The teachers tried to convince me to for him to stay in the special class,” she said.

"If I had listened to them Matthew wouldn't be where he is now.”

She took him out of the unit and left her autistic son to join his peers.

More than 10 years later, Matthew is now enrolled a Diploma of Information Technology at university.

Matthew spoke with the NewsMail and said if autistic children were segregated they wouldn't cope later in life.

"We lack emotional connection and understanding,” he said.

"If we were segregated at a young age we would lose the chance to ever understand.

"We need to mingle.”

Ms Lewis said throughout Matthew's schooling she would volunteer in the classroom and found it wasn't the autistic children who were disruptive.

"A number of times it would be the straight A children who would keep interrupting the classroom,” she said.

The Bundaberg community seemed to have varied opinions of the comments made by Senator Hanson in parliament on Wednesday night.

NewsMail Facebooker Louise Bridle said she wished half of parents would face the reality that their autistic children played a very disruptive role in mainstream classes.

"The education department is up in arms about this due to the cost its going to raise and yes I had one of those children... a separate classroom is what is needed,” she said.

While Samantha Hitchcock said she'd love to have a chat with Senator Hanson.

"ASD kids often don't hold the class back, they often are at the head of it, urging their peers to catch up,” she said.