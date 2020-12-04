Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Diamond Head, in Crowdy Bay National Park on the Mid North Coast of NSW. Picture: Flickr/Winam
Diamond Head, in Crowdy Bay National Park on the Mid North Coast of NSW. Picture: Flickr/Winam
Crime

Mum allegedly gives nine-year-old green light to drive

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarett@news.com.au
3rd Dec 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 4th Dec 2020 6:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHARGES have been laid after a woman allegedly allowed her two young children to drive in a National Park south of Port Macquarie.

A civilian employee of the NSW Police Force has been served a court attendance notice for allegedly permitting her unlicensed children to drive a car in Diamond Head National Park.

In October, police received information that a woman allegedly allowed her children - aged 13 and nine - to drive on a dirt road while she was in the car.

Following an investigation, the 34-year-old woman was served a court attendance notice on Monday for two counts or owner permit unlicensed driver.

Despite having allegedly committed the offence on the Mid North Coast, she is due to appear at Wyong Local Court on Tuesday January 18.

More Stories

child drivers editors picks port macquarie
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        FRESH FACE: New leadership for local business support hub

        Premium Content FRESH FACE: New leadership for local business support hub

        News Meet the new executive manager for Regional Business HQ.

        WELCOME BACK: Loggerhead returns to hatching home

        Premium Content WELCOME BACK: Loggerhead returns to hatching home

        News Researchers have been following her journey since 1977.

        Couple’s Christmas tradition brightens up community spirit

        Premium Content Couple’s Christmas tradition brightens up community spirit

        News Bundy couple’s heartfelt mission to bring Christmas joy to the community has been...