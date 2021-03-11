Menu
Kirsty Spry, 40, was critically injured when the BMW sedan she was driving collided with a logging truck.
Mum, 40, killed in crash near Maryborough

Carlie Walker
10th Mar 2021 10:45 PM | Updated: 11th Mar 2021 6:04 AM
A mother of young children has been identified as the woman who died after a crash on a bridge at Brooweena on Wednesday.

Kirsty Spry, 40, was critically injured when the BMW sedan she was driving collided with a logging truck, before flipping off the Brooweena Bridge near Eaton Road about 2.22pm.

She had to be freed from the vehicle by emergency services before she was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Kirsty Spry, 40, had spent much of her life in Maryborough.
But the Chronicle confirmed she had later died as a result of her injuries.

Tributes were flowing on social media on Wednesday night for the Biggenden woman, who had spent much of her life in Maryborough.

Kathryn Thomson said she was thinking of Ms Spry's family and friends.

"I am in absolute shock and heartbroken by the sad news," she wrote.

Sharna Goodwin said she felt for Ms Spry's children.

Kirsty Spry, 40, was a much-loved mum.
"Another life taken too soon," she wrote on Facebook.

"My heart goes out to your babies tonight."

The truck driver, also 40, was not seriously injured.

The road was closed as a result of the crash.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police on 131 444.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are underway.

