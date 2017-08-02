Multiplex stage two right on track, says council

MAKING PROGRESS: Local contractor Murchie Constructions is now focusing on the internal fit-out of stage two of the Multiplex.

IN CONTRAST to the controversy that mired stage one, Bundaberg Regional Council says stage two of the Bundaberg Multiplex is progressing smoothly.

External framework is in place, the building is roofed and local contractor Murchie Constructions is now focused on the internal fit-out.

"Even the advent of any inclement weather should not delay construction which remains on track to be completed in mid-November,” Councillor Greg Barnes said.

"Murchie Constructions (is) doing a great job and work is now underway to fit all internal services, install air conditioning ducts, walls and ceilings and undertake some external cladding,” he said.

RELATED: Subbies at war with Multiplex contractor: Subbies' side

Council sport and recreation spokesman David Batt said the $12.6 million contract was a "massive” financial benefit for local tradesman and suppliers.

It brings the overall cost to $31.2 million, including internal roads.

Cr David Batt said stage two of the Multiplex would increase the region's capacity to host major seminars and events.

"With an ability to cater to over 1000 people in stage two and several thousand in the whole facility, the building is just what this region needs to attract major events as well as being utilised as an evacuation centre in times of emergency.”

RELATED: Subbies at war with Multiplex contractor: Oasis's side

Stage two of the Multiplex includes:

1500sq m civic and sports hall;

function rooms;

commercial kitchen;

cafe; and

landscaping.

Cr Batt said the new features would complement stage one of the Multiplex, where PCYC provides sporting and childcare facilities.

Cr Barnes said stage two of the Multiplex had received funding of $5 million under the Queensland Government's Building our Region Fund and a further $5 million from the Australian Government's Community Development Grants Program.

RELATED: Subbies at war with Multiplex contractor: Council says