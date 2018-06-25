Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Services responded to a crash at Windermere.
Queensland Ambulance Services responded to a crash at Windermere. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO
News

Multiple vehicles involved in early morning smash

Carolyn Booth
by
25th Jun 2018 7:43 AM

PARAMEDICS raced to a two-vehicle crash earlier this morning after two cars collided at the intersection of Hummock and Windermere Rds.

Thankfully no one was injured in the incident, which happened just after 6.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics assessed two people at the scene, one who declined to be treated and a second who was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition for an assessment only.

Thankfully no one was also injured in a a subsequent crash at the same location after there was a minor nose-to-tail incident involving traffic caught up in the first crash.

Emergency services remain on the scene assisting to clear the road and other motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Cashless welfare card debate taken to the classroom

    premium_icon Cashless welfare card debate taken to the classroom

    News THE Queensland Teachers’ Union has been running a campaign against the proposed cashless debit card trial for welfare recipients.

    • 25th Jun 2018 9:13 AM
    State Gov begins knocking

    premium_icon State Gov begins knocking

    News Flood buy-back questions

    14 campuses being assessed for flashing school zone signs

    premium_icon 14 campuses being assessed for flashing school zone signs

    Politics David Batt MP says Labor is rolling out the program too slowly

    Not ready to leave behind 'dream home'

    premium_icon Not ready to leave behind 'dream home'

    News State Government canvasses flood-affected homes in North Bundaberg

    Local Partners