Multiple vehicles involved in early morning smash

PARAMEDICS raced to a two-vehicle crash earlier this morning after two cars collided at the intersection of Hummock and Windermere Rds.

Thankfully no one was injured in the incident, which happened just after 6.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics assessed two people at the scene, one who declined to be treated and a second who was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition for an assessment only.

Thankfully no one was also injured in a a subsequent crash at the same location after there was a minor nose-to-tail incident involving traffic caught up in the first crash.

Emergency services remain on the scene assisting to clear the road and other motorists are urged to proceed with caution.