UPDATE: At least two dead after horror crash on Bruce Hwy

Annie Perets
Blake Antrobus
and | 17th Apr 2017 3:22 PM Updated: 4:54 PM

AT LEAST two people are dead following a horrific crash on the Fraser Coast.

Three cars caught fire after the crash on the Bruce Hwy, which happened just after 3pm on Monday. 

Police have confirmed the mutli-vehicle crash led to at least two fatalities, which occurred at the intersection of Bruce Hwy and Wilson Rd in Tiaro.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

Four cars caught fire after a crash on the Bruce Hwy on the Fraser Coast.
Four cars caught fire after a crash on the Bruce Hwy on the Fraser Coast. Blake Antrobus

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two helicopters had been sent to the scene and eight patients had received transport or treatment. 

Two people - a woman in her 50s with an abdominal injury and a man in his 20s with a leg fracture - are being flown out by chopper.

Two others are being transported by road in a stable condition while four more people involved in the crash did not require transportation.

 

The Bruce Hwy has been blocked from all directions at the area 6km south of Maryborough, with diversions in place at Mungar Rd and Maryborough-Cooloola Rd.

 

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and the crash is expected to add to what has already been a nightmarish day.

Earlier today a seven car pile-up led to extensive delays after a crash near Gympie.

More to come.

