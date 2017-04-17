UPDATE: At least two dead after horror crash on Bruce Hwy

AT LEAST two people are dead following a horrific crash on the Fraser Coast.
Three cars caught fire after the crash on the Bruce Hwy, which happened just after 3pm on Monday.
Police have confirmed the mutli-vehicle crash led to at least two fatalities, which occurred at the intersection of Bruce Hwy and Wilson Rd in Tiaro.
Emergency crews are at the scene.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two helicopters had been sent to the scene and eight patients had received transport or treatment.
Two people - a woman in her 50s with an abdominal injury and a man in his 20s with a leg fracture - are being flown out by chopper.
Two others are being transported by road in a stable condition while four more people involved in the crash did not require transportation.
#BREAKING: Reports of multiple fatalities following a major crash south of Maryborough on the Bruce Highway. #9News pic.twitter.com/dwmxmAKjLo— Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) April 17, 2017
The Bruce Hwy has been blocked from all directions at the area 6km south of Maryborough, with diversions in place at Mungar Rd and Maryborough-Cooloola Rd.
Bruce Hwy blocked in both directions at Tiaro, following a fatal crash at Wilsons Rd intersection: https://t.co/7HWzk8Y6sX @fraser_coast pic.twitter.com/qdIsukcWr1— Annie Perets (@AnniePerets) April 17, 2017
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and the crash is expected to add to what has already been a nightmarish day.
Earlier today a seven car pile-up led to extensive delays after a crash near Gympie.
More to come.