Multiple people injured in serious crash

ROAD CLOSED: A two-car crash on the Ring Rd, near Goodwood Rd.
Ashley Clark
by

UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed two people were transported to hospital with minor injuries following a two-car crash on the Ring Rd.

The crash shut down the area for some time while crews worked to remove the cars and patients from the scene.

EMERGENCY: Two cars were involved in the crash on the Ring Rd. Mike Knott BUN151017CRASH4

EARLIER: Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a serious crash on the Ring Rd.

The NewsMail understands there are multiple people injured in the two-car collision near Goodwood Rd.

Photographer Mike Knott is at the scene and said a blue Ford Focus hatchback and white sedan were involved in the incident.

"A few people are being helped by paramedics,” he said.

"A fire truck, two ambulances and police crews are on scene.”

Emergency services have called for council help due to an oil spillage on the road.

Police are working to divert traffic around the crash and a tow truck has been called to the scene.

TWO-CAR CRASH: Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash on the Ring Rd. Mike Knott BUN151017CRASH1

Topics:  bundaberg crash ring rd

Bundaberg News Mail
