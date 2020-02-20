Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Multiple people dead in mass shooting

20th Feb 2020 9:40 AM | Updated: 10:29 AM

 

Multiple people have been killed after a shooting in a West German town.

Eight people are dead and five more are injured after a gunman reportedly opened fire on a shisha bar located in the town centre of Hanau, near Frankfurt. The BBC said reports were emerging of a possible second shooting at a different shisha bar also in Hanau.

The suspect fled from the scene following the attack, according to officials. No one has been arrested.

Hanau Police released a statement saying they are searching for the offenders after two different locations were targeted in the town on Wednesday evening.

Police said initial reports suggest shots were fired at the two different locations about 10pm. They said one person was injured in the Heumarkt area before a dark-coloured vehicle fled the scene. Another incident then occurred in the Kurt-Schumacher-Platz area.

Police confirmed five people have been seriously injured. A later statement confirmed that eight people had died.

Pictures from Hanau showed a man in a blue t-shirt being handcuffed and led away by police from near the shooting.

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
crime germany shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why candidate withdrew from UDIA forum

        premium_icon Why candidate withdrew from UDIA forum

        News MAYOR Jack Dempsey explains why he stepped away from a forum scheduled to be held at Rowers on the River.

        Man fined for 'pointless' conduct

        premium_icon Man fined for 'pointless' conduct

        News A MAN has been handed a suspended sentence with hopes it will put the brakes on his...

        Matty calling Childers zoo home

        premium_icon Matty calling Childers zoo home

        News YOU can now see “Matty” sitting among the treetops at Snakes Downunder Reptile Park...

        First hearing held in dam probe

        premium_icon First hearing held in dam probe

        News THE first hearing of the Paradise Dam inquiry will be held today.