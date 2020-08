Four patients have been transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

FOUR patients have been transported to Bundaberg Hospital after a crash.

The incident occurred last night, about 7.15pm, on the intersection of Burnett St and Barolin St, in Bundaberg South.

A spokeswoman from QAS said the crash involved two vehicles.

Four patients including three females and one male were transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.