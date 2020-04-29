Multiple motorists allegedly detected speeding

South Kolan Police detected a driver allegedly doing 149km/h in a 100km/h zone on Raines Rd yesterday.

SOUTH Kolan Police are reminding the public officers are still out and about enforcing speed limits after two speeding infringements were issued yesterday.

Police clocked a driver on Gin Gin Rd travelling at an alleged 130km/h in a 100km/h zone yesterday.

That driver was issued with a $662 fine and lost six demerit points.

And only half an hour later, a driver with a provisional licence was allegedly detected driving at 149km/h in a 100km/h zone on Raines Road, South Kolan.

The driver was issued with a $1245 fine and lost eight demerit points resulting in a suspended licence.

Acting Sergeant Ryan Thompson said that this type of driving behaviour is very disappointing.

“A reduced number of vehicles on the road is not an excuse to speed,” Act Sgt Thompson said.

“South Kolan Police Officers are out on the roads and will continue to enforce speed limits.”

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said the sharp increase in speed detections could be associated with a misconception of reduced police activity.

“Police are still proactively patrolling road networks and our fixed and mobile trailer cameras are still active to ensure motorists were obeying the road rules,” he said.

“The road rules in Queensland have not changed in any way and motorists exceeding the speed limit can expect to see enforcement action taken by police.”

Over the past five weeks across the state, the overall detection rate for operating speed cameras increased 26 per cent.

Speed camera trailer detections jumped 74 per cent, fixed cameras at traffic lights increased 84 per cent and fixed point-to-point camera detections climbed 124 per cent.