Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Breaking

Road closed after Rocky crash on rail lines

Shayla Bulloch
by
13th Nov 2018 9:32 AM

UPDATE 10am: FIRE crews have closed a Rockhampton road after a two-car crash over rail lines.

QFES advised motorists to avoid the area around Stanley and Denison St as it had been closed due to a crash earlier this morning.

QPS are now on scene.

BREAKING: PARAMEDICS rushed to a crash in South Rockhampton this morning where multiple people were injured.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a two-car crash on Stanley St, just outside the Great Western Hotel around 9.20am.

All people involved were out of the cars when crews arrived. One car was still in the middle of the road leaking fluid.

A woman suffered a shoulder injury in the crash and was being assessed by paramedics.

Crews will transport two people to hospital shortly.

More to come.

Related Items

great western hotel qas tmbbreakingnews tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man granted parole after choking and abusing his partner

    premium_icon Man granted parole after choking and abusing his partner

    Crime A MAN who strangled, suffocated and abused his partner on regular occasions has been released on parole.

    Mum's plea to drivers after son's horror smash

    Mum's plea to drivers after son's horror smash

    News Son's narrow escape is a vital lesson for motorists

    Strategy to bring multi-million dollar superyachts to Bundy

    premium_icon Strategy to bring multi-million dollar superyachts to Bundy

    News Business information session in Bundy next week

    Daisy in the Big City: Famous Bundy pup a hit at dog show

    premium_icon Daisy in the Big City: Famous Bundy pup a hit at dog show

    Pets & Animals Adorable dachshund strut her stuff on red carpet for Dog Lovers Show

    Local Partners