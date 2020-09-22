Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three cars have been stolen from the Sunshine Coast over the past two days after offenders allegedly broke into homes and stole car keys.
Three cars have been stolen from the Sunshine Coast over the past two days after offenders allegedly broke into homes and stole car keys.
News

Multiple homes broken into and cars stolen on Coast

lucy rutherford
22nd Sep 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Car thieves have been running rampant on the Coast, with offenders breaking into homes and fleeing with car keys, police allege.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said unknown offenders have allegedly broken into a house at Barcoola Pl, Twin Waters at 1.30am on Tuesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the offenders were disturbed by the homeowner and allegedly fled with stolen car keys to 2010 red Toyota Camry with registration number 729SVG.

Offenders have then allegedly broken into another house at Hetherington Dr, Twin Waters and stolen car keys to a red 2018 Mazda CX-3 with the registration number P4TS59.

A BMW 4281 coupe with registration 479WDR was also allegedly stolen from Rochedale on Sunday.

Sgt Edwards said the offenders left behind the BMW at Barcoola Pl, before allegedly stealing the Toyota Camry.

alleged burglary daren edwards sunshine coast crime unlawful use of a motor vehicle
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man suffers serious burns to face after outdoor fire

        Premium Content Man suffers serious burns to face after outdoor fire

        News A MAN had to be taken to hospital in a serious condition after an incident with an outdoor fire.

        WATER SCHEME: Pitt peeved by opinion piece on Paradise Dam

        Premium Content WATER SCHEME: Pitt peeved by opinion piece on Paradise Dam

        News Council defends position after Member for Hinkler refutes statements made on its...

        ‘STUPIDLY GUILTY’: Man in court over weapon, drug ‘trophy’

        Premium Content ‘STUPIDLY GUILTY’: Man in court over weapon, drug ‘trophy’

        News He said he kept it as a “trophy” to remind himself of how far he had come since...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites