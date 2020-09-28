Multiple drug charges laid after series of police raids

South Kolan Police have recently made a number of arrests after targeting alleged drug offenders in the district.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said a search warrant was executed at a Bucca address last Tuesday where police allegedly located several items of interest including water pipes and scales.

A 41-year-old Bucca man was charged with possessing utensils in connection with dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on October 16.

On the same day, a search warrant was executed at another Bucca address, where police allegedly found several items of interest including water pipes, weapons and cannabis.

A 26-year-old man and 34-year-old man, both from Bucca, were charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils used in connection with dangerous drugs and possession of weapons Category A, B or M.

The 26-year-old man will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on October 12, and the 34-year-old man will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on October 9.

Also on September 22, police attended a Childers Rd, South Bingera address where they allegedly located cannabis and a water pipe.

A 19-year-old Avenell Heights woman was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils used in connection with dangerous drugs.

She will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on October 9, to have the charges heard.