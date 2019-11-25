Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have one crew on scene responded to a bushfire burning at Kilkivan.
Multiple crews working to contain Bruce Hwy blaze in CQ

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Nov 2019 4:55 PM
MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire at the Bruce Hwy south of Miriam Vale.

Seven crews and support personnel have been working to contain the blaze this afternoon. 

It was reported shortly after 1pm as a "fast-moving" fire. 

The fire is burning between McAuliffe Rd and the Bruce Hwy, near the Colosseum.

An aircraft was in the area earlier for mapping purposes.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze and have warned nearby residents may be affected by smoke in coming days.

Residents suffering from a respiratory condition should close windows and doors and keep medication close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

