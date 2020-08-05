Menu
Crews are responding to reports of a vegetation fire on Davies Road at Captain Creek.
Multiple crews respond to grass fire at Captain Creek

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Aug 2020 4:05 PM
Update 4.30pm: A FIRE reported on Davies Road at Captain Creek, west of Agnes Water is under control.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews responding to the incident had spoken to the property owner.

"Firefighters spoke to the property owner over the phone who was conducting a hazard reduction burn," the spokeswoman said.

"They were informed that the fire is under control and no properties are under threat."

The spokeswoman said the QFES crews have now been stood down for the job.

 

Initial Report 4.05pm: FIREFIGHTERS are responding to reports of a fire on Davies Road at Captain Creek, west of Agnes Water.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two tankers were en route to the scene at 27 Davies Road.

The fire is burning in bushland west of Eurimbula National Park and just west of Arthurs Seat State Forest.

The Queensland Rural Fire Service website is warning locals and motorists about the vegetation fire.

"Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area," it said.

"Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

"Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

"If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately."

More to come.

