MULTIPLE CHARGES: Alleged church arsonist mentioned in court

Fire crews on site at St Marys after the blaze earlier this year.

THE man accused of lighting a fire which destroyed the St Mary's church on Barolin St had his matter mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Jeffrey Michael Baker is facing multiple charges including arson and attempted arson.

Baker, who is currently in custody, did not appear in the courtroom.

His lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court Baker was yet to undergo an assessment to see if he is of sound mind and whether he was at the time of the alleged offending.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on November 26.