Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE SCENE: Two cattle died after this truck rolled near Kempsey this morning.
THE SCENE: Two cattle died after this truck rolled near Kempsey this morning. Frank Redward
News

Multiple cattle dead after truck rolls near highway

Sam Flanagan
by
6th Jul 2019 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EARLY reports suggest multiple cattle have died after a livestock truck rolled on the North Coast this morning.

It's believed the B-double vehicle overturned when it was going through a roundabout on Macleay Valley Way, just off the Pacific Highway north of Kempsey.

It's understood two cattle were killed in the incident, with the remainder herded safely to a nearby paddock.

The accident occurred at 10.40am, with NSW Police, NSW ambulance and Fire and Rescue all attending the scene.

The truck is still lying on the road with heavy salvage machinery on scene to help turn it upright.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to minimise congestion as there is already heavy delays in the area due to the incident.

Police are still on scene investigating how the accident occurred.

editors picks emergency livestock truck crash north coast nsw police traffic crash truck crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    'Crash waiting to happen': Call for Childers fatal info

    premium_icon 'Crash waiting to happen': Call for Childers fatal info

    News THE fatal crash north of Childers yesterday evening was an "accident waiting to happen", according to police.

    Squad goals become reality

    premium_icon Squad goals become reality

    News Bundaberg's crime-fighting duo ready for duty

    Teen killed in Childers crash, two more in serious condition

    premium_icon Teen killed in Childers crash, two more in serious condition

    News Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call police

    Alleged killer was living quiet life in Bundaberg

    premium_icon Alleged killer was living quiet life in Bundaberg

    Crime "I’m in shock and I imagine everyone else is too"