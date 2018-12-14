Menu
The aftermath of the high-speed train crash at a station in Ankara, Turkey. Picture: DHA via AP
News

Seven dead in high-speed train crash

by Staff writer, AAP
14th Dec 2018 6:22 AM

A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara, killing seven people and injuring 46 others, officials said.

The 6.30am (2.30pm AEDT) train from Ankara to the central Turkish city of Konya collided with the engine, which was checking the tracks at the capital's small Marsandiz station, Ankara Gov. Vasip Sahin told reporters at the scene.

The high-speed train transits that station without stopping.

The train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at the station. Picture: DHA via AP
Private NTV television said at least two cars derailed. Parts of the overpass collapsed onto the train.

Sahin initially said four people were killed in the crash. His office later issued a statement saying seven people were killed in the crash, including the high-speed train's engine driver. Three of the injured passengers were in serious condition.

Television footage showed emergency services working to rescue passengers from wrangled cars and debris.

Rescue teams were looking for more survivors, Sahin said.

"Our hope is that there are no other victims," he said.

 

 

It wasn't immediately clear if a signalling problem caused the crash.

Sahin said a technical inspection has begun while NTV television, quoting unnamed officials, said three prosecutors were assigned to investigate.

In July, 10 people were killed and more than 70 injured when most of a passenger train derailed in northwestern Turkey, after torrential rains caused part of the rail tracks to collapse. Last month, 15 people were injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Turkey's central province of Sivas.

Konya, about 260km south of Ankara, is home to the tomb of the Sufi mystic and poet Jalaladdin Rumi, attracting thousands of pilgrims and tourists.

