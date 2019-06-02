Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cars are banked up along the Bruce Hwy this afternoon after a three-car crash.
Cars are banked up along the Bruce Hwy this afternoon after a three-car crash. Contributed
Breaking

Multiple car crash causes Bruce Hwy traffic chaos

Shayla Bulloch
by
2nd Jun 2019 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3pm:

NO injuries were reported and nobody was taken to hospital after a multiple car crash earlier this afternoon.

Traffic delays are still expected.

BREAKING:

HALTED traffic is banked up for more than one kilometre on the Bruce Hwy after a rear-end crash this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were called to the three-car crash in the south-bound lanes of the Bruce Hwy about 1.50pm

A witness said south-bound traffic was at a "standstill" for about one kilometre from the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp near Beerwah.

Traffic controls were in place and emergency services were on scene.

A QAS spokesman said there was "no talk" of serious injury, but some complaints of chest pain from one of the people involved.

bruce hwy crash crash editors picks qas sunshine coast crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Police confirm three killed in horror crash

    premium_icon Police confirm three killed in horror crash

    Breaking THREE people have died after this morning's crash at South Bingera.

    Should Australia go nuclear? These 'rebel' MPs think so

    premium_icon Should Australia go nuclear? These 'rebel' MPs think so

    Politics “Australians showed true common sense in the last election"

    The issue that dare not speak its name

    premium_icon The issue that dare not speak its name

    News “Most of the regional members have certainly said that they support Adani"

    Hospital to deliver jobs for the Bundaberg region

    premium_icon Hospital to deliver jobs for the Bundaberg region

    Health New hospital set to bring jobs to Bundaberg.