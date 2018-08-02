Multicultural music crossing boundaries

LIVE MUSIC: Charly and Rodger Bradshaw pride themselves on their ability to mix a wide variety of styles and genres to create their own sound.

THE Childers Festival was a multicultural boiling pot of food and entertainment, and Charly and Rodger Bradshaw are just one example of what was on offer.

The couple were performing at their fifth annual festival at the weekend and said it was a great way for everyone within the community to come together.

"I just love it,” Rodger said.

The two have merged their vast musical abilities together to create a unique and intriguing sound that draws and engages the passing crowds.

"It's a multicultural festival and I think we definitely encompass many different cultures,” Charly said.

"That's why we do it, to give people something different than what they'd normally get when they go out to see live music.

"It's completely out of the box, but then when delivered with something like the didgeridoo it becomes familiar. The people feel very close to the didgeridoo being in Australia, it's an important part of the culture.

"It's nice to put familiar sounds in with something they're not used to hearing.”

Rodger has been fusing the tribal influenced music together for about 28 years while raising a family and travelling all around Australia.

"We like to fuse together lots of different indigenous and folk elements from all over the world,” Charly said.

"We stay close to home with the didgeridoo and clapsticks but my husband is also half Australian half African, so he's got that aspect of his culture where he can fuse African drums like kongas and bongos.”

Charly also plays a vast range of Persian, Indian, Chinese and native american harps and flutes.

"There's a nice mixture between the ambient chill and the really up-tempo tribal instrumental and some vocal tracks, so we like to kind of keep it interesting and have a lot of variety as well in the different styles,” she said.

"We use dance music influences and things like triphop, dub, house and a bit of trance, and then we also take it right down to the sort of folky aspect as well with kalimba and harp too.”

The duo met at the sidmouth folk festival in the UK seven years ago and haven't looked back.

"Roger was on tour with a guy called Jay Bishoff who's really well-known on the Sunshine Coast,” Charly recalls.

"Jay was playing guitar and Rodger was playing what he plays, and I was also singing and playing guitar.

"I heard the music in the park and I went and sat down in front of him, and he called for a break and came down and sat down next to me.

"I ended up going on tour with them around the UK for the next four weeks, and then we got engaged.

"It was pretty instantaneous but we're here seven years later and we've put all our influences together and this is what you've got.”

Rodger said meeting Charly was fate. "You never know do you. I was only going on a busking tour and I came home married.”