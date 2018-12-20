Multi million patrol vessel

IF you're heading out on the ocean next year, chances are you'll see a new $3.2 million vessel patrolling the area.

The NSW Government announced Coffs Harbour would be the home for the new multi million dollar DPI Fisheries patrol vessel, boosting the harbour city's status as a recreational and commercial fishing hub.

At 20-metres in length, it is the largest custom-built patrol boat ever commissioned in the history of fisheries compliance in NSW.

It boasts an impressive 2000 horsepower with a range of more than 500 nautical miles.

Minister for Primary Industries, Niall Blair said the patrol vessel would play a vital role in protecting the state's valuable fisheries.

"Our commercial fishers invest in their businesses and we want to support them by clamping down on illegal fishing to make sure their industry remains viable and sustainable," Mr Blair said.

"With a greater presence on the water, we are sending a clear message to illegal fishers that we will support our hard-working fisheries officers by providing a safe and modern state-of-the-art workplace.

"Further to its formidable enforcement capacity, it also has significant scientific research value by being equipped with high-tech sonar equipment to map the ocean floor."

The new vessel is under construction in Yamba and is expected to hit the water in June 2019.