Multi-million dollar upgrade to make Burnett highway safer

Jodie Dixon

THE Burnett Highway will be safer not only locals, but for freight and a growing tourism industry with an $3.5 million upgrade under way north of Goomeri.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said crews had begun resurfacing the 3.3km section of the highway between Murgon-Gayndah Rd and Old Murgon-Gayndah Rd.

"With more than 1000 vehicles travelling along this section of the Burnett Highway every day, we're stabilising and strengthening the road," he said.

The project also includes replacing a culvert, widening the road at the Tomine Rd intersection, and installing signs and line markings.

"This is a multi-million dollar project for the community that will make the road safer, improve its lifespan and save on future maintenance," Mr Bailey said.

Motorists are reminded to drive safely through roadworks sites and heed the instructions of work crews.

Works will generally be undertaken Monday to Friday between 6am and 6pm and are expected to be complete mid-year, weather permitting.