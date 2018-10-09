Multi-million dollar facility for Childers fire fighters

OFFICAL OPENING: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll, Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawfordand Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey at the opening of the new Childers fire station.

OFFICAL OPENING: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll, Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawfordand Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey at the opening of the new Childers fire station. Contributed

THE newly opened Childers Fire and Emergency Services Facility has the locals gleaming with excitement.

Rural Fire Service area director Bruce Thompson said the facility would be a huge asset to the community, providing a control point in emergencies and disasters.

He said not only was this a helpful addition now, but the facility's longevity would see it being used for many years to come.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford officially opened the new $3.7 million Childers facility and handed over a new firefighting appliance worth more than $530,000 yesterday.

Mr Crawford said the new facility was funded under the Accelerated Capital Works Program, housed both Fire and Rescue and rural crews.

"This facility reinforces the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to ensuring our emergency services are equipped to provide the best possible service to Queenslanders,” Mr Crawford said.

"Our priority - along with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - is to keep pace with the growing needs of local communities and the increasing workload of our staff and volunteers.

"The Childers facility allows for auxiliary recruitment training and other forms of joint training, has extra space for appliances, and ample storage for equipment and supplies,” he said.

The Childers Fire and Rescue Station responded to 121 incidents since July 2017, including road crash rescues and structural, grass and wild fires.

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll, who also officiated at the opening, said the new Type 2 Isuzu fire appliance for Childers was provided through Capital Fleet Funding.

"This appliance has been fitted with the new compressed air foam system (CAFS), which is an efficient high energy system used for its ability to provide fast knock down of fires and to increase the safety of firefighters,” Ms Carroll said.

"Staff at this facility have been fully trained in the use of the new foam system and are ready for operational use.

"The appliance has also been fitted with the latest Core Road Crash Rescue equipment which is lighter and more powerful than the older generation tools.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said it was a great day for the community with this multi-million dollar precinct finally officially open, delivering a facility of the highest standards that the residents of Childers deserve and expect.

"A big shout out to those amazing men and women who often put their own lives on the line to provide a vital service for the community,” he said.

"The least we can do to repay your service is offer you first-class equipment and facilities.”