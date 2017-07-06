Mulch firm to pay costs in tenancy dispute with Isis Mill

AN APPEAL against Isis Central Sugar Mill by a former tenant wanting more time to vacate its land has been quashed by the District Court of Queensland.

Australian Prime Fibre Pty Ltd has been ordered to pay the mill's legal bill over the tenancy dispute in a verdict handed down last week.

Isis Central Sugar Mill Company Limited leased premises to Australian Prime Fibre Pty Ltd, and a dispute between the two firms arose over APF's failure to pay rent and the wording of a clause in the lease relating to its expiry.

In February 2016, they entered into a Deed of Settlement over the issue which stipulated the lease would expire on August 30 2016.

The deed went before a magistrate, who ruled in favour of the mill.

When the April invoice was not paid on the first of the month as was required, the mill gave APF notice of termination of the ongoing tenancy on 5 April 2016.

When APF refused to vacate the premises, the mill sought to recover the property, obtaining a warrant to do so.

Central to the dispute was whether the ongoing occupation of the land by APF was pursuant to a periodic, or to a fixed term, tenancy.

Only if it was a periodic tenancy could the mill proceed with a warrant to take back the site.

The magistrate found the non-payment of rent as required "brought about an end” to a concession in the deed that allowed APF nine months to remove their plant from the site.

APF appealed the decision but the court dismissed the appeal.

An affidavit of mill chief executive John Gorringe, who was "familiar with APF's business ... stated that it would take one week to move from the premises”, the District Court order said.