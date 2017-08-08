Mud, sweat and one hell of a good time

MUD FUN: It's all fun and dirt at Obstacle Hell, which comes to Bundaberg in November.

IT'S muddy, it's sweaty and it will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

That's what participants in the next high-intensity obstacle course coming to Bundaberg can expect.

Obstacle Hell is exactly what the name implies- a 5km course of over 30 hellish obstacles that will have you splodging through mud pools, wading through icey cold water and climbing up massive tyre walls.

Event manager Daniel Gold said participants would leave the course very dirty but all smiles after competing in the military-style obstacle event.

"The course is challenging but is also a lot of fun,” Mr Gold said.

"It's open to absolutely everyone from the age of 12 onwards.

"This is a great opportunity for parents to run with their kids or for friends to get a big group together.”

CHEERS: Mud dabs all round at Obstacle Hell.

The event will be in Bundaberg on Saturday, November 4.

Mr Gold said it wasn't the first time he had brought something like this to the region.

"We ran Outback Obstacles last year which was a great success,” he said.

"Now, we will be bringing Obstacle Hell to Bundy which is a bigger, better version.”

Mr Gold said, with shows like Ninja Warrior gaining more attention from viewers, obstacle course sport was becoming something for everyone to enjoy.

"This type of sport was only thought to be for the fittest and sportiest,” he said.

"Now, Ninja Warrior has given it more exposure and it is becoming something fun for all fitness levels of many different ages.”

TRICKY SITCHO: Try navigate through this hellish obstacle!

"People are going to get filthy, it will be a muddy hell,” he said.

Tickets are now available but you will have to get in quick- there are only 600 up for grabs for Bundaberg participants.

Sign up now and get ready for one hell of a good time.

Head to obstaclehell.com.

Prices start from $39 and all obstacle goers receive a shirt and a trophy.

CLIMBER: Tyre walls make for a challenging race.

Hell of a time

What: Obstacle Hell

When: Saturday, November 4

Tickets: From $39

Sign up: by heading online to obstaclehell.com