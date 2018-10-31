Much-loved Coast man loses eight-year battle with cancer

Happier times: The Peregian Beach community will farewell the "generous, friendly" Murray Pennay at a funeral on Friday. Pictured with the love of his life, his wife Barbara.

Happier times: The Peregian Beach community will farewell the "generous, friendly" Murray Pennay at a funeral on Friday. Pictured with the love of his life, his wife Barbara. Contributed

EVEN through the toughest of times, Peregian Beach's Murray Pennay kept fighting, despite cancer's vice grip on his bowel.

For eight arduous years he fought the "terrible" disease, still managing to work full-time and through the pain.

Last Thursday he succumbed to the illness, and died in his own bed, with his beloved wife of 16 years at his side.

He was just 59.

The community will farewell the "generous, friendly" man at a funeral on Friday.

His heartbroken widow, Barbara Breitenborn, said he was the "strongest, bravest, most beautiful" person she'd known.

She said the past few months since his health deteriorated had been incredibly challenging.

The Peregian Beach community will farewell the "generous, friendly" Murray Pennay at a funeral on Friday. Contributed

She paid tribute to the man she considered "the love of her life".

"He was loved by everyone. Anyone who had a small problem at home he'd be there," she said.

"He never accepted money, just helped for a laugh. Even through the chemo he kept working."

She was a carefree backpacker from Germany when the pair met in Tewantin by chance.

"It's a funny story. We were at a 50th birthday party in a motel that doesn't exist any more," she said.

"The birthday boy was a bit drunk and he fell off his chair.

"We both went to help him up and we bumped heads. We looked into each other's eyes and that was it".

The Peregian Beach community will farewell the "generous, friendly" Murray Pennay at a funeral on Friday. Contributed

In his heyday, Mr Pennay played both junior and senior football at Oak Park across three decades before going into the coaching ranks.

Oak Park paid their respects to the North Melbourne Football Club diehard.

"He maintained his friendships with Oak Park folk and was a regular visitor to the footy club and was a member of the past players group," the club said.

"Our sincerest condolences go to his family and our deepest sympathy to his wife Barbara, his son Brent and all of his family and friends."

Mr Pennay's funeral is on Friday at the Gregson and Weight Chapel in Noosaville followed by a wake at his local, the Peregian Beach Hotel.

Ms Breitenborn is determined to not let his death be forgotten and following the wake will courageously shave her head to raise awareness of bowel cancer.

All money raised on the day will go to cancer research.

"My husband is not coming back but if I can make one person go get checked, my job is done," she said.