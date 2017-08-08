Much-loved Bundy hospital worker hangs up her hat

SIGNING OFF: Colleagues including chief operating officer Debbie Carroll and director of pharmacy Brad Sharp have farewelled Coral Wegert.

MUCH-loved and respected member of the Bundaberg Hospital Pharmacy team Coral Wegert has been farewelled after 29 years of service.

Coral started out in various roles at the hospital, including medical records, pathology, as a ward clerk and in medical imaging, but spent the past 27 years in pharmacy.

Staff from many different units at the hospital joined her to celebrate with a morning tea.

While any pharmacy unit has lots of rules and regulations, Coral's colleagues noted there was a particular local rule in Bundaberg that Coral was banned from telling jokes because she always forgot the punchline.

When asked by colleagues to share some funny stories from her time in pharmacy, Coral maintained her high professional standard, stating that most stories would breach confidentiality rules.

Coral said she was looking forward to "every day being a Saturday”, painting the house, spending time with her grandchildren and annoying husband Bob.