MT LARCOM FIRE: Only minor damage to school

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett and Inspector Darren Somerville have spoken about the situation at Mount Larcom. Mark Zita

MOUNT Larcom State School has survived last night's devastating bushfires, with the only minor damage to the property.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett said the rumours on Facebook were untrue about the school burning down.

"I believe there was fire damage to an agricultural shed, and only about one other property had fire damage as well," Cr Burnett said.

"We'll find out more this morning when emergency services get in and check it out."

Cr Burnett also said it is unknown when residents can return to the township.

"We're going to move as fast as we can," he said.

"We got several hundred people who want to get home, and as soon as we get those people home, we will."

Other schools in the bushfire zone are still closed today: Wartburg State School, Ambrose State School and Yarwun State School.

Parents can find more information at the Queensland Department of Education's website or Facebook page.