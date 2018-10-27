Menu
A monster truck at the event earlier in the night. Picture: Facebook
Offbeat

Three hurt after monster truck launches into crowd

by Talisa Eley
27th Oct 2018 7:40 PM
A MONSTER truck show on Brisbane's southside has gone horribly wrong after a vehicle launched into the crowd, injuring at least three people.

Families were packed into the Mt Gravatt Showgrounds for the Ultimate Monster Truck Show tonight where the accident occurred, police said.

The show had only been under way for about 30 minutes.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three people were taken to hospital, a woman and two young girls.

The most serious injury was a possible fractured leg, the spokesman said.

After early reports a monster truck was involved, organisers said it was a car that had mechanical failure.

There were reports police were yet to locate the driver.

More to come

The scene at Mt Gravatt Showgrounds tonight
