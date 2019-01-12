Mr Markou strikes for Toowoomba at Magic Millions

Toowoomba gelding Mr Markou struck in today's Magic Millions Country Cup at the Gold Coast.

Toowoomba gelding Mr Markou struck in today's Magic Millions Country Cup at the Gold Coast. Kevin Farmer

OUTSIDER Mr Markou struck an unexpected blow for Toowoomba gallopers when he pulled off one of Magic Millions race day's biggest upsets at the Gold Coast today.

Sent out at odds of $81 following his previous unplaced effort at Warwick on Boxing Day, Mr Markou stunned punters with a storming finish to claim the $250,000 Magic Millions Country Cup (1200m) for trainer Ben Currie.

Mr Markou arrived for jockey Dan Griffin to edge out Reckless Choice ($8) in a close finish.

Sir Stanley ($6) was 3/4 length back third.

Saturday's win was the former southern galloper's fifth from 27 starts with the $150,000 winner's cheque doubling his prize money earnings to more than $300,000.

Currie shared the win with Mr Markou's large group of owners including Victory Thoroughbreds, whose familiar blue colours were carried to victory.

"It's a big thrill to win a race like that," Currie told Channel 7.

"And to do it with some really good owners who have been loyal to me over the last few years is a big thrill.

"It was a brilliant ride.

"We were a bit worried about the gate (17), like everyone.

"He just began a bit slow today which meant that he (Griffin) was probably limited with his options and he had to ride him for luck.

"But he just kept getting the breaks. He got to the outside and he finished really strong."