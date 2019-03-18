Menu
Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.
Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.
Politics

MP's take on climate protests

18th Mar 2019 4:57 PM
WHILE some Bundaberg students joined a national effort to protest against climate change last week, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said he believed it was important for children to make up their own minds on the big issues.

"The climate has always changed,” Mr Pitt said.

"We must have a balanced approach and our responsibility as a government is to take action on resilience, which is one of the reasons why we've committed $75 billion to building infrastructure over the next 10 years.”

Mr Pitt said schools should be for learning and kids should make their own decisions.

"School children should be at school during school hours where they can receive an education, learn how to think, not what to think and make their own decisions,” he said.

