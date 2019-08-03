Menu
MPs show support as Trad returns from trip

Domanii Cameron
by and Sarah Vogler, Jack McKay
3rd Aug 2019 9:05 AM
PALASZCZUK Government ministers have closed ranks around besieged Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, issuing uniform responses pledging support for the powerful Left leader.

It comes as Ms Trad ends a post-Budget trade mission to London, Paris and New York and prepares to return to Queensland tomorrow - straight back into an integrity saga involving a controversial family investment property.

The Crime and Corruption Commission is yet to reveal whether it will decide to formally investigate Ms Trad after both she and the LNP referred the purchase of a Woolloongabba house - situated in an area set to reap rewards from her $5.4 billion Cross River Rail project - to the watchdog last month.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad ready to jet off on her trade mission. Picture: Richard Waugh/AAP
The Courier-Mail asked individual ministers whether or not Ms Trad had their support to remain in Cabinet and why.

They each responded with answers sanctioned by the Premier's office in support of the Deputy Premier.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said: "Yes, because we're delivering record funding for the tourism industry."

In a similar response, Health Minister Steven Miles said: "Yes. The Deputy Premier has delivered a record $19.2 billion health budget, which means we can give Queenslanders the health services they need."

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said: "Yes, I support Jackie Trad because she has supported reforms to make Queensland laws fairer for all."

Jackie Trad’s Woolloongabba property. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
Disabilities Minister Coralee O'Rourke said: "Yes. During times of natural disaster, the Deputy Premier has stood with Queensland communities to … make sure they can get back on their feet."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday took leave for the weekend as part of a "longstanding arrangement", with State Development Minister Cameron Dick filling in as acting premier.

The move attracted criticism from the LNP, with deputy leader Tim Mander accusing her of going into hiding.

"Instead of dealing with an integrity crisis eating away at her rotting government, Annastacia Palaszczuk has gone on leave," he said.

Her office, however, insisted the leave had been planned before the integrity crisis hit.

editors picks investment property jackie trad politics

