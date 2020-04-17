Menu
MURDER MYSTERY: State Member for Bundaberg David Batt is looking for books that can be donated to members of the community.
News

MP’s search for mystery books

Rhylea Millar
17th Apr 2020 2:50 PM
STATE Member for Bundaberg David Batt is collecting preloved murder mystery books to donate to clients from Bundy Community Care.

The MP said many of the organisation’s clients were elderly residents who loved to read but were finding it difficult to source novels under the current circumstances.

As a result of the current health guidelines, the local library is not accessible to borrow items and many of the clients don’t feel comfortable using technology or the internet to purchase books.

To arrange a donation or collection, phone the MP’s office on 4111 3100 or email bundaberg@parliament.qld.gov.au.

