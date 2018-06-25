MPs say door always open for discussion on dying

LISTENING: Stephen Bennett said his door was always open.

LISTENING: Stephen Bennett said his door was always open. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE region's sitting members have declined an invitation to attend an assisted dying forum in Brisbane, where supporters lobbied the State Government for urgent reform to end-of-life laws.

More than 160 people attended today's event, organised by Dying With Dignity Queensland and the Clem Jones Group.

A Wide Bay Branch of DWDQ was set up earlier this year as the group makes a real pitch at over-hauling the laws.

In an attempt to address those with the power to consider legislative change, DWDQ sent out an invitation to every sitting MP to attend the Life Choices Forum and hear first-hand from their constituents.

DWDQ president Jos Hall said the forum "could not have gone better” with a number of guest speakers sharing their emotional and powerful stories.

Ms Hall said while she understood why MPs from regional areas weren't able to attend, especially given parliament was not sitting this week, she hoped to catch up with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Member for Bundaberg David Batt at a later date.

Mr Bennett said he was unable to attend the forum in Brisbane due to prior commitments in the electorate.

"However, I have met with a number of local lobby groups on the subject matter to hear them out,” he said.

"My constituents know that my door is always open to anyone wishing to express their views, not only on this sensitive issue, but any issues of importance to them.

"It's important to remember that the current laws are there to protect the most vulnerable in our community.

"I maintain that we must make sure we strike the right balance between pain management, the preservation of life and respecting the wishes of loved ones.

"Putting aside the issue of euthanasia, we must ensure there are adequate resources allocated to care for the terminally ill and their families.”

Ms Hall said there was a large amount of support in the Wide Bay to change assisted dying laws.

The next step is to push for a State Parliamentary inquiry, which Ms Hall was confident could happen as early as next year.

Queensland is the only state where parliament has not considered the issue.