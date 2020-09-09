MP's $100,000 promise for local bowls club

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has committed $100,000 towards greens covers at the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club if the LNP is re-elected.

A future LNP government will deliver funding for shade covers for the bowling greens to protect bowlers from weather and sun.

"We have an extremely active community at Moore Park Beach, but unfortunately outdoor activity brings searing heat and sunburn if we're not careful," Mr Bennett said.

"That's why I'm proud to be able to announce a funding commitment for the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club today to improve sun safety.

"Lawn bowls is a great way to improve fitness, coordination and skill development and enhance mental wellbeing and community connectedness.

"I am very pleased to be able to commit to a project that will bring so many benefits, joy and prosperity for the community of Moore Park Beach."

