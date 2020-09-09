Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MP Stephen Bennett with the Moore Park Bowls Club.
MP Stephen Bennett with the Moore Park Bowls Club. Contributed
Bowls

MP's $100,000 promise for local bowls club

9th Sep 2020 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has committed $100,000 towards greens covers at the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club if the LNP is re-elected.  

A future LNP government will deliver funding for shade covers for the bowling greens to protect bowlers from weather and sun.

"We have an extremely active community at Moore Park Beach, but unfortunately outdoor activity brings searing heat and sunburn if we're not careful," Mr Bennett said.

"That's why I'm proud to be able to announce a funding commitment for the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club today to improve sun safety.

"Lawn bowls is a great way to improve fitness, coordination and skill development and enhance mental wellbeing and community connectedness.

"I am very pleased to be able to commit to a project that will bring so many benefits, joy and prosperity for the community of Moore Park Beach."
 

More Stories

Show More
state election 2020 stephen bennett
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        R U OK?: Beachgoers to gather and de-stress, help mindset

        Premium Content R U OK?: Beachgoers to gather and de-stress, help mindset

        News Around 100,000 lives are lost to suicide around the country each year and regional communities are placed at a higher risk.

        BACK IN TIME: 15 news snippets from 21 years ago

        Premium Content BACK IN TIME: 15 news snippets from 21 years ago

        News What was making news in Bundy 21 years ago?

        Two to face Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Two to face Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        News A list of those appearing in court today

        WARNING, GRAPHIC: Family return home to find pet stabbed

        Premium Content WARNING, GRAPHIC: Family return home to find pet stabbed

        News Police are investigating what happened to the animal.