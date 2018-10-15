MPs not convinced Tobruk will be a 'world-class dive site'

THE region's state and federal members have hit back after the government announced it would be too risky to move the ex-HMAS Tobruk onto its keel after it was scuttled onto its side about three months ago.

On Saturday, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett told media his "worst fears” had come true following the news.

"It's very devastating. There were certain milestones that should have been adhered to after the failed scuttling, contractual obligations, and none of those have been put into the public domain,” he said.

Mr Bennett called on the Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch to release all the reports and safety audits completed in the lead-up to Friday's announcement and said all he'd ever wanted was for someone to convince him this was the best option.

"That's all I've been asking for, just for answers, instead there's some secrecy, some spin and now we have a world-class dive site apparently,” he said.

The MP confessed while he wasn't an expert in diving, expert advice he trusted claimed the wreck would only be accessible to the most experienced divers.

"I understand it will be quite limiting,” he said.

"It's on its side and the fact that we're being somewhat dismissive about what a salvage operation might look like, well, that's quite disingenuous.

"I can't be convinced that this is now a world-class dive site. Clearly what we were promised, what we expected, is now being spun as 'it's going to be okay'.

"I am still very much unconvinced that this is anything more than a failed scuttling.”

The company behind the failed scuttling, Birdon, could not be reached for comment before deadline.

When MrBennett was asked how felt about the lack of insurance claims lodged by Birdon since June 29, the MP answered point blank: "Insurance was part of the deal. The contractor had up to six different insurance policies that were in the tender document that could have been accessed and they should be forced to be accessing those insurance policies.

"This should've have been something two weeks into the scuttling, they should have rectified it straightaway.”

Agreeing there were still many unanswered questions was Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

"The State Government has made a complete mess of this project and taken more than three months to come to this decision,” he said.

"From the very beginning, ex-HMAS Tobruk was meant to be sunk upright as a dive wreck. All the projections - tourism numbers and economic benefits - were based on it being upright.

"If the intention was for ex-HMAS Tobruk to be on its side, it could have been located closer to the coast and in shallower water.

"I won't stand by and let the State Government attempt to sweep this under the carpet.

"They need to admit they got it wrong, and admit they are happy paying for the non-delivery of this project.”