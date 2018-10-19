‘Full investigation’ after parliamentary fire scare

Emergency services were called to the scene about midnight. Picture: Supplied

Emergency services were called to the scene about midnight. Picture: Supplied

AN investigation has been launched into the Parliamentary Annexe fire scare overnight that ended with Burdekin MP Dale Last receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

Dale Last was treated for smoke inhalation.

Speaker Curtis Pitt described the incident as "greatly concerning".

"The safety of all MPs in the Parliamentary Precinct is of utmost priority, especially regional MPs who stay overnight in the Parliamentary Annex," the Speaker told The Courier-Mail.

"A full investigation of the matter is underway by the Parliamentary Service."

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander said he believed the air-conditioning issues needed to be fixed so MPs felt safe.

"The smoke inhalation that took place here last night at parliament is very, very concerning," he said.

"Those regional members that spend an enormous amount of time down here deserve to feel safe.

"It's important that this issue is fixed and that the appropriate amount of money is spent to simply make it safe.

"There has probably been a reluctance to spend money on the premises here at parliament for obvious reasons but when it comes to safety we need to make sure that people feel like they can sleep without that type of thing happening during the middle of the night."

A spokesman for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Premier would await advice from the Speaker on what may need to be addressed.

"If there are safety issues requiring attention in the parliamentary annexe or elsewhere in the precinct, they should be addressed quickly. The government will await advice from the Speaker."

EARLIER: MPs' fire scare at parliamentary digs

FRUSTRATED regional Queensland MPs are calling for the Parliament to ensure the safety of their parliamentary annexe digs after a terrifying midnight fire scare overnight.

Burdekin MP Dale Last was woken by the fire alarm to find his room filled with smoke that had been billowing out of the air-conditioning unit in his room.

The building was evacuated and firefighters called, with Mr Last needing treatment for smoke inhalation.

The Opposition frontbencher told The Courier-Mail this morning that he was shaken by the experience and wanted guarantees the units were safe.

Paramedics and firefighters were at the scene. Picture: Supplied



It is the second such incident in recent times where an air-conditioning unit has started to smoke and set off an alarm at the annexe, where mainly regional MPs sleep during sitting weeks and when they have parliamentary commitments.

"I hate to think what would have happened if the alarm hadn't gone off," Mr Last said.

"It was around midnight. I got woken by the fire alarm and the room was just completely engulfed with smoke.

"There was black toxic smoke coming from the air-conditioning unit so I basically stumbled out of bed.

"By then some of the other occupants of the same floor were out of their rooms and we evacuated.

"It was certainly not something I want to go through again in a hurry, I can tell you.

"They had to give me oxygen downstairs for smoke inhalation. I am still a bit croaky today.

"I will be talking to the Clerk of Parliament later today about not only my incident but a previous incident and, going forward, I think all of the members here need a reassurance that these air-conditioning units are safe to operate and that the risk to MPs has been addressed."

Fellow regional MP Michael Healy, the Labor MP for Cairns, shared Mr Last's concerns.

"I don't feel safe using the air-conditioning," he said.

"They are old and something needs to be done.

"I will be talking to other members of Parliament and I will be writing to the Clerk about this."

The frustration comes as MPs brace to have their overnight allowances cut, a situation Mr Last described as ironic.

It is understood the risks with the air-conditioners have been identified and work is under way to address them but long-term a refurbishment may be needed.