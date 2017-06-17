MPs fight over patient travel

BUNFIGHT: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett says Labor is letting Bundaberg down on patient travel.

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett says patients will suffer because of the State Government's mismanagement of the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme.

Mr Bennett claims Labor failed to contribute additional funding increases to the PTSS after a boost provided by the LNP in 2012-13 was not renewed.

"Patients in the Bundaberg and Burnett region and across regional Queensland are being short-changed and abandoned by this 'do-nothing' Labor Government,” Mr Bennett said.

"Is it any wonder regional health services are delaying or denying reimbursements of payments since funding dried up in 2016 under this Labor Government?

"The Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme is a critical part of ensuring Bundaberg and Burnett residents get access to medical treatment and care by offering subsidies to cover the cost of accommodation ... for treatment away from home.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said Mr Bennett's claims were wrong.

"Claims by the Nicholls LNP Opposition are false,” Ms Donaldson said.

"There have been no changes to the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme.

"The current subsidy for travel and accommodation is exactly the same as under the previous government at the rate of $60 per night for commercial accommodation and 30c per kilometre for mileage subsidy.

"The expenditure under our government is 10% higher than it was under the LNP.

Ms Donaldson said the ombudsman had been critical of successive governments in his recommendations.

"I have instructed the director-general to implement these recommendations, which will be implemented in full to improve the administration and equity of the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme,” Ms Donaldson said.

"We will work closely with patient advocacy groups ... to best see how we can support regionally based Queenslanders.

"I continue to meet locally with people who have issues with the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme and have provided help to address these issues when needed.”

Mr Bennett said he was gravely concerned that there were significant delays in patients being reimbursed.