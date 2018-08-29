MP's father charged over road death of former Gympie man

The scene of a fatal crash on Eumundi Noosa Rd were a 44-year-old Brisbane man was killed.

The scene of a fatal crash on Eumundi Noosa Rd were a 44-year-old Brisbane man was killed. Patrick Woods

POLICE have charged the 65-year-old father of a Sunshine Coast parliamentarian with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death following a road fatality in June on the Noosa-Eumundi Road.

Graeme Mickelberg, the former Sunshine Coast area chair of the Liberal National Party would face court on September 18 in relation to the death of 44-year-old former Gympie man from Brisbane Jamie Bird.

Graeme Mickelberg, father of Buderim MP Brent Mickelberg. Contributed

Mr Mickelberg is the father of Brent Mickelberg MP who was elected to State Parliament last year.

The representative for Buderim said his family extended the deepest and sincere condolences to Jamie Bird's family for their terrible loss.

Jamie Bird was killed in a car crash on Eumundi-Noosa Rd.

"This has been an incredibly difficult situation for everyone involved in this devastating accident but most of all for the Bird family," he said.

"I will be focused on supporting my Dad through this difficult time. No further comment will be made at this time."

Mr Bird died when the vehicle he was driving to Noosa with his 13-year-old son for the start of a family holiday came into collision with Graeme Mickelberg's red Toyota Prado.

Jamie Bird, 44, died at the scene of the crash. Patrick Woods

His wife was in traffic ahead of him with the couple's other children when the collision occurred.

Mr Bird's Mazda utility was forced off the road and down an embankment trapping him in the vehicle.

Despite the frantic efforts to release him he died at the scene. His son was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Queensland LNP MP Brent Mickelberg.

Graeme Mickelberg reached the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before retiring from the Australian Army in 1999.

He has since run a security consultancy business and has served as chair of the LNP's Defence and Veteran Affairs Policy Committee.

Mr Mickelberg was, in 2012, an unsuccessful candidate for LNP pre-selection for the federal seat of Fisher.

He was due to appear before the Noosa Magistrates Court on September 18.