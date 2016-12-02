MP's doing a Tobruk victory dance in Canberra

STRAIGHT from Canberra Keith Pitt is doing a victory dance as the news of Bundaberg securing the HMAS Tobruk came in.

The Hinkler MP was ecstatic when he spoke to the NewsMail saying all the hard work from the community had paid off.

He said it would not only bring in jobs and money to the Rum City but put us on the world map as an ultimate dive spot.

"I can't wait for the time when we go out and hit the button to sink the HMAS Tobruk," he said.

"It's fantastic news for the regional economy and will create interest from around the world."

Mr Pitt thanked everyone involved in bringing the ex-military ship to the region.

MP Keith Pitt is over the moon. Mike Knott BUN071016PARK1

"I had a whisper in my ear four years ago about the benefit of bringing it here," he said.

"I spoke about this in my maiden speech in 2013 and now the hard work has paid off."

The tough competition showed the Bundaberg community had what it took, fought hard and won.

"We were resilient and ticked every box," he said.

Although he was not able to advise a time frame for when the ship would be sunk he said it was a great way to finish the year in parliament.

"It will bring jobs for the youth and dive operators here in Bundaberg," he said.

"And I understand there will be businesses investing in a museum down the track."

"After a long year in parliament it's great to come home with this in the back pocket."