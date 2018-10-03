MPs call for minister to right Tobruk

DOWN SHE GOES: The scuttling of ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Leanne Cooper

FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has accused the Queensland Government of "twiddling its fingers” in dealing with ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Mr Pitt said every day the boat sat on its starboard side made it harder to correct, and the indecision further delayed tourists coming to the region.

He played a crucial role in ensuring the former military boat was scuttled off the Bundaberg coast as a tourist attraction.

On Monday, Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch announced a decision on whether the wreck would be righted would be coming 'soon'.

"We are currently awaiting the results of an independent dive assessment recently conducted on site, and look forward to providing an announcement regarding the Tobruk very soon,” Ms Enoch said.

"I thank the region's dive and tourism operators, and the wider community, for their patience.”

Mr Pitt said the lack of action after four months was unacceptable.

"Now we see the State Government sitting on its hands, doing nothing just hoping and praying that people forget that the Tobruk is sitting on the ocean floor sideways, in a position that makes it very difficult to dive on,” Mr Pitt said.

"We want divers and tourists coming here bringing jobs and dollars into our towns, not an ineffective State Government that is proving time and again that it is good at one thing - doing nothing.”

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said the little communication between the government and affected parties was inconsiderate.

"We know from talking to many different salvage operators that there is a solution and it's time this government gets on with the job and rectifies the Ex-HMAS Tobruk site,” Mr Bennett said.

Ms Enoch accused the pair of political spin.

"While they continue to talk down tourism in their own community, our government is getting on with delivering a world-class dive site in the region,” Ms Enoch said.

"But this isn't about Keith Pitt or Stephen Bennett. It's not about me either.

"It's about creating a tourist attraction that will generate millions for the local economy every year.

"We will continue working with the independent contractor and dive operators to deliver a dive site that's safe for divers and secure for the future.

"I won't be bullied into making a decision without following due diligence and listening to expert advice.”