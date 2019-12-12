MPs call for investigation into engineers at Paradise Dam

Members for Burnett and Bundaberg Stephen Bennett and David Batt have joined the Member for Callide in signing a letter to the Board of Professional Engineers of Queensland.

THE LNP is requesting an investigation into individuals for potential breaches of the Professional Engineering Act after a report found severe structural issues at Paradise Dam.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett has joined Members for Bundaberg and Callide, David Batt and Colin Boyce, in submitting a formal letter to the Board of Professional Engineers of Queensland.

The letter stated there were questions surrounding how and why professional engineers signed off on the construction process.

"The technical report conducted by GHD states core sampling of the dam in 2006 found there were bonding problems in 78 per cent of areas tested," Mr Bennett's letter reads.

"Queensland taxpayers paid hundreds of millions of dollars for a dam which has lasted only just over a decade.

"Simply put, taxpayers haven't got what they paid for."

The letter also requests for BPEQ to prosecute individuals if any improprieties arise.

At a press event today, Mr Bennett said the communities impacted by the lowering of Paradise Dam were wanting professional institutions to "stump up and show real leadership" in investigating those responsible.

He said he was not confident the inquiry currently underway would find all the answers, but believed the BPEQ had a right and moral obligation to be looking at failures of the infrastructure at Paradise Dam.

"We've only seen the terms of reference just recently, talking about reports from 2013 onwards, clearly this is a design issue back 2000s all through the construction in 2005 and 2006 commissioning," Mr Bennett said.

"Again, I think the Board of Engineers need to investigate those engineers responsible."

He said if the reports were to be believed, there were many engineering questions still left unanswered by the community.

"This is about making sure that the integrity of Paradise Dam is reinstated, and more importantly the water security that we've all come to expect will be there into the future," he said.

"The Board of Engineers have a role to play investigating those engineers, calling them to account if there is in fact issues that are worth prosecuting, our community deserves nothing less."