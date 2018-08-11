MP's bid for Regional City Deal ramps up in parliament

SUPPORT US: 2016's Townsville City Deal could offer a strong precedent for Hinkler earn its own regional deal in the future.

THE race for more jobs, training and much-needed infrastructure throughout Hinkler is on.

Federal Member for Parliament Keith Pitt is leading the charge to have the electorate be awarded its own Regional City Deal in a bid to secure a stronger future for communities like Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Fraser Coast.

City Deals join local, state and federal governments and community and private enterprise to create partnerships for multi-million-dollar projects.

In an effort to bring much-needed infrastructure and opportunities for growth to Hinkler, Mr Pitt has called on residents to show their support for a local deal by signing an online petition.

The call for signatures comes six months after the MP asked the Federal Government to broaden its criteria for the City Deals program to include regional areas.

"A Regional City Deal is an economic plan that delivers more jobs into the future, infrastructure for better connectivity, training for the workforce of tomorrow and builds on the strengths of our region,” Mr Pitt said.

In Parliament last week Mr Pitt again brought forward his case for the Hinkler electorate to be considered for a Regional City Deal before Parliament so a long-term plan for economic strength and growth might be established.

Since then, he has spoken to former and current Cities ministers Angus Taylor and Paul Fletcher, the Minister for Regional Development, John McVeigh, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

"The Prime Minister has already flagged the use of the City Deal framework in regional areas and I want the Hinkler electorate to be one of them,” Mr Pitt said.

"But I need the community to show its support.”

City Deals are already in place in Townsville, Launceston and Western Sydney and have locked in funding for between 15 to 20 years.

A City Deal proposed for the southeast Queensland region is currently before the Federal Government as well.

In addition to signatures, people are being encouraged to share their ideas as well.

Mr Pitt told the NewsMail he wanted to hear what residents wanted the potential Regional City Deal to achieve.

"Tell me what we need and I will deliver it to the highest office, that of the Prime Minister,” Mr Pitt said.

"There are opportunities around our port, our hospitals and our tourism, but we need to have a co-ordinated approach.”

To have your say and sign the online petition go to https://tinyurl.com/ycom7v38.